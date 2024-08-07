Hwajing Travel promotes Costa Serena cruises

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, 8 August 2024: With the Costa Serena set to return to its homeport in Port Klang, Malaysia, this December, Hwajing Travel is unveiling a new 6D5N itinerary that explores Vietnam and Hong Kong.

This initiative comes as Malaysia’s cruise industry receives a boost from Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s announcement on upcoming developments to strengthen its position as a homeport destination, in line with The Visit Malaysia 2026 tourism goals to advance the cruise sector.

Hwajing Travel and Tours Managing Director Kenny Cheong.

“I’m thrilled about the joint statement from the Transport Minister and the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, as well as establishing a technical committee to promote cruise industry development. The initiatives to enhance our cruise terminal facilities to accommodate international cruise ships and streamline immigration clearance for cruise passengers mark a significant step forward for cruise tourism in Malaysia,” said Hwajing Travel and Tours Managing Director Kenny Cheong.

He added: “In addition to hosting Seatrade Cruise Asia in 2026, one of the largest cruise industry events, the targeted improvements to the cruise passenger experience will position Malaysia as a premier cruise destination and a key player in Southeast Asia’s cruise market.”

6D5N Vietnam and Hong Kong / Southeast Asia ‘cruise-cations’

Hwajing Travel offers a special 6D5N cruise onboard the Costa Serena, sailing from Port Klang on 15 December to Phu My and Hong Kong. From Phu My, Vietnam, guests can visit the bustling Ho Chi Minh City before continuing on a relaxing vacation to the iconic harbour city of Hong Kong.

The cruise is priced from MYR1599 per person, coupled with early bird promotional perks such as “Kids Cruise Free” and 10% off for Seniors, offering exceptional value for multi-generational family holidays to Vietnam and Hong Kong. There is also a 50% discount on the original price for the third and fourth passengers. This is a repositioning one-way cruise which excludes air tickets.

In December, Hwajing Travel also offers three other exciting voyages from Port Klang, Malaysia: a 4D3N trip to Phuket and a 3D2N trip to Penang. It is the only cruise ship sailing from Port Klang to Phuket in December, making it perfect for a fuss-free, inexpensive and inclusive island vacation.

The Costa Serena Experience

Once on board and sailing from Port Klang, guests can enjoy a myriad of culinary, recreational, and entertainment experiences such as the Venice Carnival Party or a ride down the Water Chute Slide, which is coupled with plenty of fun activities for all ages. Restaurants on the Costa Serena serve buffets with signature Italian and Asian dishes.

Sailing Itinerary

04 December, 2024 – 4D3N Port Klang-Phuket-Port Klang (Wed)

07 December, 2024 – 4D3N Port Klang-Phuket-Port Klang (Sat)

10 December, 2024 – 4D3N Port Klang-Phuket-Port Klang (Tue)

13 December, 2024 – 3D2N Port Klang-Penang-Port Klang (Fri)

15 December, 2024 – 6D5N Port Klang-Vietnam-Hong Kong (Sun) *One-Way Cruise

Early Bird Promotion: Book before 11 August 2024 to enjoy the following perks:

6D5N Balcony BUY 1 FREE 1 Flash Sales @ RM2,699

Kids Cruise Cruise (12yrs & below) FREE

Senior Citizen extra 10% off (55yrs & above)

50% off the first-person rate for the third and fourth-person

Hwajing’s Exclusive Tour Fare Protection Travel Insurance

For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/view/costaserena-hwajing/home