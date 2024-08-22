HK passenger traffic hits post-pandemic high

HONG KONG, 23 August 2024: HKIA handled around 4.8 million passengers in July, representing a 24.7% year-on-year growth, reaching a post-pandemic high, the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) reported earlier this week.

Hong Kong International Airport’s (HKIA) air traffic statistics for July 2024 indicated flight movements increased to 31,100, up 29.3% compared to July 2023.

AAHK received the Excellence in Surveying Award and the Grand Award in Construction (Infrastructure) in recognition of the reclamation project for the Three-runway System development.

During July, cargo throughput was up 14.6% to 414,000 tonnes.

Passenger traffic maintained growth momentum in July as daily passenger traffic exceeded 170,000 on peak days.

On 28 July, HKIA handled 173,000 passengers, reaching a post-pandemic high. All passenger segments, including Hong Kong residents and visitors and transfer/transit passengers, registered significant growth compared to the same month last year. Traffic to and from Southeast Asia, Mainland China, and Japan recorded the most significant monthly increases.

Since the beginning of the year, cargo throughput at HKIA has continued its consecutive double-digit year-on-year growth. Export cargo remained the main growth driver, increasing by 16.8% compared to the same month last year. Cargo traffic to and from key trading regions in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East increased significantly during the month.

Seven months’ passenger volume

For the first seven months of the year, passenger volume rose to over 30 million while flight movements increased to 205,830, recording a growth of 47.5% and 44.1%, respectively, compared to the same period of 2023. Cargo traffic experienced a double-digit annual increase of 17.4% to about 2.8 million tonnes.

On a 12-month rolling basis, passenger volume doubled to 49.2 million, while flight movements increased by 63.1% to 339,080. Cargo throughput increased by 15.7% to 4.7 million tonnes.

AAHK gains award for land reclamation project

Meanwhile, at the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Awards 2024, AAHK received the Excellence in Surveying Award and the Grand Award in Construction (Infrastructure) in recognition of the reclamation project for the Three-runway System development. The Awards commend and recognise the exceptional achievements of surveyors and promote sustainable development in Hong Kong.

AAHK Executive Director of Third Runway Tommy Leung said: “It is our great honour to receive these distinguished accolades. The expansion of HKIA into a Three-runway System involves reclaiming 650 hectares of land. Thanks to the team’s expertise, innovations, and perseverance, the reclamation works were completed as planned despite many challenges, including the pandemic. The awards recognise the team’s exceptional achievements.”