Former Grand Fortune branded Avani

BANGKOK, 13 August 2024: Minor Hotels has confirmed the opening of Avani Ratchada Bangkok Hotel on 1 September a property developed and owned by the public-listed company CP Land.

Following an extensive renovation, the 402-key property formerly known as Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok will be rebranded under the Minor umbrella. This will make it the 12th and third Avani hotel in Thailand, joining sister properties Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel and Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel.

Contract Signing Ceremony: Seated (left to right) – Keerati Satasuk, CEO of CP Land Public Company Limited, and Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International and CEO of Minor Hotels.

The latest addition to the Minor portfolio is located near the Phra Ram 9 MRT Station, the Airport Rail Link, and the BTS Skytrain. The area close by the property is home to bustling night markets serving street food, shopping malls, the nightlife scene of RCA nightlife and the Fortune IT Lifestyle Mall.