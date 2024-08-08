Flybig ramps up flights ahead of festival

CHANDIGARH India, 9 August 2024: India’s regional airline, flybig, has increased flights on the Ghaziabad-Ludhiana route from four to five daily

Operated by Big Charter Private Limited (BCPL) the airline has also extended the validity of its base fare oﬀer pegged at INR999 to include travel for the Diwali Hindu festival of lights celebrated across the country from 29 October to 3 November 2024. The base fare of INR999, initially available for just two months, has now been extended to Diwali, making holiday travel more accessible.

Flybig CMD and Founder Saanjay Mandavia said: “Extending our INR 999 base fare until Diwali reflects our commitment to providing value to our passengers, especially during a busy travel season.”

Flight schedule

Under the new schedule, flights will depart from Ghaziabad at 1000, arriving at Ludhiana Sahnewal Airport at 1130.

The return flight will depart Ludhiana at 1200, arriving at Ghaziabad at 1330.

Flybig is a regional airline based in Gurugram, India, and operated by Gurugram-based Big Charter Private Limited.