Cebu Pacific boosts flights from Davao

MANILA, 8 August 2024: Cebu Pacific continues to expand its regional network as it restores international flights and launches additional domestic routes from Davao, the largest city in Mindanao, Philippines.

Starting 28 October 2024, CEB will operate direct three-weekly flights between Davao and Bangkok-Don Mueang.

CEB will add flights from Davao to Bangkok and domestic flights to Caticlan, Puerto Princesa, and Tacloban.

The airline is also launching daily flights from Davao to Caticlan and Puerto Princesa on 27 October 2024, and three-weekly flights to and from Tacloban will start on 29 October 2024.

“We are excited to restore international flights and operate additional domestic routes from our hub in Mindanao. Through Cebu Pacific’s extensive network and value-for-money fares, more travellers from Davao will now be able to discover what the Philippines and the rest of the world has to offer,” said CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao.

Passengers from Davao can now visit Bangkok on direct flights. Bangkok is famed as a shopping paradise with a rich cultural heritage and famous entertainment scene.

CEB is offering an ongoing seat sale to encourage travel until 15 August 2024. Passengers can book flights across these additional routes for as low as PHP 1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and charges. The travel period is from 21 October 2024 to 31 March 2025.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.