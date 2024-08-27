Anantara Ubud Bali Resort opens October

SINGAPORE, 28 August 2024: Anantara Ubud Bali Resort will become the second Anantara property to open on the Indonesian island when it welcomes its first guests on 1 October 2024.

The resort is located north of Ubud, adjacent to the traditional hillside village of Banjar Puhu. It features 85 suites and pool villas (one- and two-bedroom villas have infinity pools) and 15 branded residences.

Food and beverage options include a signature venue, Amerta, where local dishes are prepared in a wood-fired oven; local fare and breakfast at Kirana; cocktails; and afternoon tea or coffee at Sulung in the lobby lounge with views of Mount Agung.

For special occasions, the signature Designer Dining experience is an opportunity to host a private picnic lunch by a waterfall or a formal dinner in a private pavilion.

The resort’s leisure facilities include two heated swimming pools, adult-only and family, a jungle-clad yoga deck and a spacious gym.

The transfer by car from Denpasar International Airport takes two and a half hours.