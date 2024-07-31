Air India Express flies to Dhaka

DELHI, 1 August 2024: Continuing its rapid growth, Air India Express announces the expansion of its operations to Dhaka, making the capital of Bangladesh the airline’s 15th international destination.

From 3 September 2024, the airline will operate six weekly flights, each connecting Dhaka to Kolkata and Chennai, enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth between India and Bangladesh.

Air India Express flights to and from Dhaka can be booked on the airline’s award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, mobile app, and other major booking channels. The airline offers attractive introductory fares: Kolkata-Dhaka at INR3600, Dhaka-Kolkata at INR4800, Chennai-Dhaka at INR5000, and Dhaka-Chennai at INR7400.

Commenting on the launch, Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh said: “With the introduction of direct flights to Dhaka from Kolkata and Chennai, Air India Express continues to enhance connectivity across the Indian sub-continent. These new routes are a significant step towards providing more convenient travel experiences infused with the warmth of Indian hospitality, further strengthening regional ties and fostering greater accessibility within the sub-continent. Apart from trade and tourism, these flights will also help guests from Bangladesh travel for medical treatments at speciality hospitals in Chennai and Kolkata. The services will also provide connections to Air India Express flights to the Gulf region and Air India long-haul international flights.”

Guests from cities such as Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Imphal, Jaipur, Surat, and Varanasi will now benefit from convenient one-stop connectivity to Dhaka. Guests from Dhaka can also now easily travel to these cities via Kolkata or Chennai.

With this expansion of its network to Dhaka, Kolkata has become the airline’s third-largest station. It offers 158 weekly flights that connect the ‘City of Joy’ to 13 destinations directly and 20 destinations through one-stop itineraries.

Air India Express operates over 85 weekly flights from Chennai, connecting 13 destinations directly and 24 through one-stop itineraries.

Last week, Air India Express announced the addition of Agartala as its 32nd domestic destination. Daily direct flights connect the capital city of Tripura to Kolkata and Guwahati.