Summer travel: Visitors face higher taxes

SINGAPORE, 10 July 2024: Holidaymakers have been warned their trips to Europe this summer could cost more this year, as countries across Europe look set to increase tourist taxes in the hope it will reduce footfall at popular destinations.

Travel insurance experts at Quotezone have researched the cost of tourist fees for countries across Europe, and they confirm that many countries have raised their fees for tourists this year. Visitors to Paris pay up to EUR14.95 a night, and room fees in Berlin are charged 5%.

(Image credit – Shutterstock)

Amsterdam has recently raised its tourist tax to 12.5%—the highest in Europe. Portugal’s Algarve has also introduced a tax, while National Geographic Online reported earlier this week that both the Canary Islands and Tenerife are considering increasing their tourist taxes in 2025.

“In essence, tourist taxes might not deter heavy footfall, but they do seem to be highlighting a need for visitors to at least tread more carefully when travelling,” National Geographic suggested.

Venice has introduced a trial for visitors to pay a EUR5 entry fee during daytime hours, with additional costs for overnight stays.

Manchester, UK, has introduced a tourist tax of UKP1 per night for visitors, successfully funding street maintenance.

Tourists are encouraged to incorporate additional costs into their holiday budget ahead of their spring and summer trips to avoid being out of pocket.

Barcelona increased its tourism tax to EUR3.25 earlier this year and will increase it again to EUR4 per night effective in October.

Travel insurance expert Tiffany Mealiff at Quotezone.co.uk explains: “The new and increasing tourist fees across Europe allow cities to fund measures to attract holidaymakers, support the local infrastructure and businesses, and prevent the damages from overtourism.

“If you’re taking a trip to any European city this year, you must be aware of the potential additional costs to your holiday. Tourism taxes range from less than EUR1 to almost EUR15 and can be per person per night.

“Many fees are based on the hotel rating or the type of accommodation, and charges vary from city to city depending on whether individuals are charged each night or for the whole trip.

“A recent Quotezone survey showed 45% said they don’t plan for hidden or additional expenses on holiday, so it’s always important to check before you travel to avoid any expensive surprises.”

Tourist tax charges across top tourist spots

Venice

Tourists visiting Venice for the day must pay a EUR5 entry fee to enter the city between 0830 and 1600. The scheme is going through a trial period, but it is expected to come fully into force in 2025. Anyone staying overnight in Venice on holiday is charged a fee between EUR1 and EUR5 within the accommodation price.

Manchester

The UK city introduced a UKP1 per room, per night tourist tax across 73 hotels to fund measures to attract more tourists. Within a year, the scheme raised over UKP2 million to pay for street cleaning and marketing campaigns.

Barcelona

A recent increase to the existing tourist fee sees visitors now paying EUR3.25 for those staying in official accommodation. This has risen from EUR2.75.

Lisbon

The Portuguese capital charges EUR2 for every night tourists stay, but this applies to a maximum of seven nights per person.

Athens

Tourist tax in Athens varies depending on the hotel category and the time of year. The Greek government introduced the Climate Crisis Resilience Fee to charge tourists anywhere from EUR0.50 – EUR10 per room per night.

Dubrovnik

From April to September, visitors to Dubrovnik must pay EUR2.65 per person per night. The Croatian government reduced this fee to EUR1.86 for the rest of the year.

Paris

The French government charges visitors a tourist tax depending on the accommodation type. The most expensive charge is EUR14.95 for a stay in palaces and EUR0.65 for one or two-star campsites. Those staying in a typical four-star hotel are charged EUR8.13.

Prague

The tourist tax on visitors to Prague has increased from CZK21 to 50 each day (EUR0.82 to EUR1.97 based on current rates). The tax has been used to compensate for costs associated with tourism and increase the city’s overall income.

Budapest

Tourists in Budapest are charged an additional 4% each night, calculated based on the room’s price. Hungary only enforces a tourist fee in the capital city.

Berlin

Berlin increased their city tax recently – tourists must now pay 5% of the room price, excluding VAT and service fees.

