BANGKOK, 5 July 2024: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has announced the appointment of key leadership talent to spearhead the highly anticipated return of its legendary flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel.

The hotel will officially open its doors after a stunning transformation on 27 September 2024.

Joining as Executive Assistant Manager of Rooms, Somruedee Getwansopon will lead the hotel’s highly elevated guest room experience. Drawing on a wealth of experience in hotel operations and management for luxury brands such as Kempinski Hotels and Okura Hotels & Resorts, she will oversee several departments to ensure every detail reflects Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality and delivers the utmost in comfort and convenience for guests.

In Sales & Marketing, Nuengruethai Sa-nguansakpakdee has assumed the executive role of Director of Sales and Distribution. Previously Group Director of Sales & Marketing at 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts in Bangkok, she has a proven track record in senior roles for five-star hotels and resorts across Thailand. Now, she’ll oversee all sales, revenue management, and distribution aspects for Dusit Thani Bangkok.

Peeradej Charoendireksup joins the team as Director of Marketing. A seasoned marketing and communications professional with experience at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, Centara Hotels & Resorts, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), he will drive Dusit Thani Bangkok’s strategic marketing and communication initiatives.

The hotel’s six restaurants and bars are poised to deliver memorable experiences under the leadership of Jonathan Forestier, Director of Food & Beverage. He brings over 10 years of experience working in Thailand for luxury brands such as Sofitel and Anantara, most recently leading the food and beverage team at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel.

Adrian Rudin.

The newly appointed leadership team will work alongside the hotel’s Managing Director, Adrian Rudin, an industry veteran with over thirty years of experience leading luxury hotels under renowned banners such as Shangri-La and Kempinski Hotels, to deliver meaningful and memorable experiences across the entire guest journey.

“Assembling this team of top industry talents strengthens the solid groundwork we have already done and ensures we are positioned to honour and build on the rich legacy of the original Dusit Thani Bangkok when we officially open our doors this September,” said Rudin. “From luxurious accommodations and innovative culinary experiences to our transformative urban wellness concept, we’re committed to crafting exceptional moments at every turn, delighting discerning travellers and Bangkok residents alike.”

Situated in the same prime location as the original Dusit Thani Bangkok, which graced the Bangkok skyline from 1970 to 2019, Dusit’s reimagined luxury flagship hotel sits at the heart of Dusit Central Park, a landmark mixed-use development. This development also comprises ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end retail centre, and an 11,200 sqm Roof Park (all slated to open in 2025). The hotel’s location offers a stay and an entire experience, with access to various amenities and a vibrant community.

Designed to deliver a fresh take on its predecessor’s esteemed heritage and once again stand as a beacon of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality for discerning travellers from all around the world, the newly built 257-key hotel offers ample space for guests, including elegant suites exquisitely crafted by internationally acclaimed Asian interior design firm André Fu Studio, starting at an impressive 50 sq m. A singular corridor floorplan ensures every room offers a breathtaking view of Lumpini Park, and each makes the most of this unparalleled vista with floor-to-ceiling windows and inviting window seating that frames the impressive landscape and fully immerses guests in the stunning scenery. This thoughtful design combination creates an atmosphere of tranquillity and connection with nature, all while enveloping guests in luxurious comfort.

The new Dusit Thani Bangkok is not just a hotel but a destination in itself. It offers a unique urban wellness concept, elevated dining experiences created in collaboration with renowned chefs, a stylish multi-level rooftop bar created in partnership with award-winning mixologists, and expansive banqueting and meeting facilities spanning over 5,000 sq m. This includes one of the largest grand ballrooms in Bangkok, boasting an impressive eight-metre-high ceiling, a panoramic view of Lumpini Park, and a diverse selection of meeting spaces for intimate gatherings and large-scale events. The hotel’s new benchmarks in service, design, and overall guest experience will set a new standard for Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide.

More details about the hotel and its special opening offer are available at Dusit Thani Bangkok.