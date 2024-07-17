Radisson extends team territory

SINGAPORE, 18 July 2024: Radisson Hotel Group has confirmed the role extension of several key leaders from the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Southeast Asia Pacific (SEAP) region.

Following Tim Cordon’s appointment as Chief Operating Officer of Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia Pacific, several members of his leadership team based in Dubai have also extended their expertise to include the SEAP region.

The new SEAP leadership team includes members of key departments such as HR, F&B, Revenue, and Procurement. This strategic concentration of leadership in Dubai facilitates a unified response to the dynamic needs of both areas.

As previously announced, Tim Cordon has expanded his role as Chief Operating Officer for MEA, to now include the SEAP regions under his leadership.

Rob Collier, Director of Future Openings MEA, will expand his responsibilities to include supporting openings in the SEAP region. He will leverage his experience opening more than 50 hotels in MEA over the past three years, working closely with owners, technical services, and the operational leadership team.

Caroline Thissen, Senior Area Director of Sales and Revenue MEA, will also extend her responsibilities to support the Sales organization in SEAP. Thissen has successfully led the Sales organization in MEA for several years, delivering significant revenue growth for more than 100 hotels across multiple markets.

Stephanie Aboujaoude, Senior Area Director of Marketing and Communications MEA and Mediterranean, will extend her responsibilities to support SEAP. Aboujaoude already leads Marketing efforts across multiple markets and has a track record of delivering consistent growth and success across RHG’s Marketing, Social Media, and Communications initiatives.

Saadiyah Hendricks, Area Director of PR & Social Media, MEA and Mediterranean, will extend her responsibilities to provide supplementary support to the SEAP markets. Diana Al Jaseem, Area Brand & Content Marketing Manager MEA, will also take responsibility for SEAP hotels, extending additional support from Dubai.

Cameron Speedie has been promoted to Senior Director, Finance & Control, SEAP from his previous role as Regional Financial Controller, Middle East, East Africa & Nigeria.

Harpreet Singh Chhatwal, Vice President, People and Culture, MEA, will also be extending his responsibilities to SEAP and South Asia Regions.

The MEA region has thrived, with more than 45 hotels opening in the last three years under Cordon’s guidance. Presently, it boasts 160 hotels either in operation or in the development phase, underscoring its critical contribution to the Group’s growth strategy.