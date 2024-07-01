SINGAPORE, 2 July 2024: Emirates customers will now have the privilege of tasting even more of the world’s most outstanding Champagne onboard and in lounges as Emirates renews its global airline exclusivity agreements for another four years – serving the most impressive expressions of Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Dom Pérignon.

Celebrated as the most valuable airline offering in history, Emirates is the only commercial airline globally able to offer its customers exclusivity in the skies on eight remarkable champagnes due to its 32-year longstanding partnership with LVMH—Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. As part of the ‘fly better’ promise, Emirates purchases more Champagne than any other airline worldwide.

Emirates exclusive eight champagnes in the sky are Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013, Dom Pérignon Vintage Rosé 2008, Dom Pérignon Plénitude 2 2004, Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial, Moët & Chandon Imperial Rosé, Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage Blanc 2013, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label and Veuve Clicquot Vintage Blanc 2015. Emirates also serves Australian sparkling wine, Chandon Vintage Brut 2017 onboard as a global exclusive to customers in Premium Economy.

First Class – Exclusive Dom Pérignon

Onboard Emirates, Dom Pérignon is served in First Class across all global routes. First Class customers enjoying their flight will be served Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013 throughout the year and Dom Pérignon Vintage Rosé 2008 from June to September – a breathtakingly bold assemblage created with pinot noir grapes that offers a bouquet of raspberries, wild strawberries, iris and violet followed by greener nuances of privet, angelica and camphor tree. The result is full-bodied and silky, with an acidic foundation and finish redolent of peonies and white pepper.

First Class customers travelling throughout November and December 2024 will have the incredible opportunity to savour Dom Pérignon Plénitude 2 2004. The exceptionally rare 2004 vintage in its second plénitude is a limited release, forming part of Emirates’ award-winning portfolio of exclusive matured wines and Champagne. Presenting an affirmed and precise minerality, the second plénitude of this excellent vintage offers citrusy notes of pink grapefruit and blood oranges that gently cede to figs. Its’ 20 years on the lees elevates the minerality with the sublime maturity of Dom Pérignon’s signature, featuring rich notes of cocoa, mocha, roasted nuts, brioche, honey, and liquorice.

Business Class – Exclusive Moët & Chandon

Moët & Chandon is served in Business Class on routes to Africa, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, including Australasia. Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut will be served throughout 2024, while Moët & Chandon Rosé Imperial will be served from June to November. A celebrated blend of chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier grapes, the delicate Rosé Imperial is abundant with ripe mulberry and sweet spice flavours, complemented by a touch of uplifting acidity and sparkle, while the classic finish leans more toward ripe citrus.

In the Emirates Lounges in Dubai, customers will be able to enjoy Moët & ChandonImperial Brut, Moët & Chandon Imperial Grand Vintage 2013, Moët & Chandon Rosé Imperial and Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial throughout the year. These four distinct cuvées offer an elevated experience for every palate and preference. The Emirates Business Class Lounge in Concourse B, Dubai International Airport (DXB) also has a dedicated Moët & Chandon Champagne Lounge, where each individual cuvée is matched with mouth-watering canapés for guests to sample, created in collaboration with Michelin-starred chefs.

Business Class – Exclusive Veuve Clicquot

Veuve Clicquot is served in Business Class on routes to the Americas, UK, and Europe. Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label is served all year long, and Veuve Clicquot Vintage Blanc 2015 will be served from September to December, providing a unique experience for Emirates guests.

2015 was an exceptional viticultural year, marked by low rainfall as well as beautiful sunshine so the predominance of pinot noir in Veuve Clicquot Vintage Blanc 2015 and the prolonged aging on lees, give it an aromatic richness of complex citrus notes such as orange zest, lemon and fruit. The balanced palate harmoniously combines gourmet aromas of cookie, brioche, fruit Sec, toasted almond, hazelnut as well as sweet notes of honey and figs.

Premium Economy Class – Exclusive Chandon Vintage Brut

As part of Emirates’ impressive wine programme, Premium Economy Class customers can relish an outstanding Australian sparkling wine exclusive to Emirates – Chandon Vintage Brut 2017. This premium sparkling wine is made using the traditional method for elegance and depth, displaying the freshness and zing of succulent peach, the alluring essence of frangipani, and a whisper of sea spray. Layers of complexity complete the generous palate, with delicate toasty nuances reminiscent of oatmeal biscuit due to its’ five years on lees. Crafted with precision, Chandon Vintage Brut 2017 experienced winemakers focus on climate and fruit potential to achieve the perfect acidity and freshness with a distinctive style that reflects the locale of the Victorian Mountains.

Economy Class – Exclusive Moët & Chandon

Economy Class customers can also bring an extra sparkle to special occasions onboard by pre-booking a cake and champagne package. For US$43, cabin crew will surprise a passenger onboard with a mini celebration – including a luscious vanilla cake or decadent chocolate cake paired with Moët & Chandon Brut.

Emirates Champagne Legacy

Emirates customers have enjoyed Moët Hennessy Champagnes onboard for over 30 years, celebrating every special moment in the sky. For the last 16 years, Emirates has invested more than $1 billion into its wine program, buying exceptional wines and champagnes at the earliest opportunity to mature and express their full potential before serving them on board.

Champagne is served onboard Emirates with the utmost respect, as a highly trained cabin crew offers the ‘perfect serve’ – a delicate presentation at the perfect temperature with unique glassware. Champagne enthusiasts can learn more about the process of making Champagne and the Emirates collection on the Emirates Wine Channel. Emirates cabin crew are also provided with food pairing, technical notes for each Champagne onboard, and on-the-ground training to ensure customers are immersed in the elite experience of Emirates ‘fly better’ hospitality.For information on flights and to make bookings, visit www.emirates.com.