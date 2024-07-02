AirAsia X flies to Africa

SEPANG, 1 July 2024: AirAsia X (AAX) celebrated a monumental milestone on Monday by announcing a brand new route to Africa – connecting travellers to the safari haven of Nairobi, Kenya’s capital.

The first flight is scheduled for 15 November 2024 and marks a historic achievement for AAX as the sole low-cost carrier in Malaysia to offer direct air connectivity to the African city.

This move follows the airline’s solid start to the year, showcasing a robust trajectory in its financial results with strong load factors and regaining market leadership on the network front. AAX also introduced new flights to Almaty in Kazakhstan in March this year, its maiden entry into Central Asia.

The Nairobi route will be a crucial link in connecting Asia to Africa, fostering stronger trade, tourism and business ties within the region. By facilitating direct air travel between Kuala Lumpur and Nairobi, the airline aims to enhance accessibility and spur economic opportunities for both countries.

AAX will also offer a seamless Fly-Thru connection, creating a vital link between Kenya and 130 destinations across Southeast Asia, Northern and Central Asia, and Australia. This will provide affordable and convenient travel options for all while reinforcing AAX’s commitment to global connectivity. The airline will fly the route four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture YB Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, said: “AirAsia X’s first foray into Nairobi is indeed a proud and celebratory occasion for us Malaysians. For more than two decades, the airline has effectively bridged the gap between Asia, Australia and beyond to Malaysia and now, we can look forward to receiving more travellers from Kenya to explore our beautiful destinations in Malaysia such as Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Penang, Langkawi and others, particularly as we envision welcoming 35.6 million tourists, generating target receipts of MYR147. 1 billion for Visit Malaysia 2026.”

Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes said: “We are thrilled to announce a direct new route, bridging Malaysia and Kenya. This milestone, coming on the heels of our 15th consecutive win as Skytrax’s World’s Best Low-Cost Airline, embodies our mission to connect the world affordably. This new route not only opens up Asia to Africa but also has the potential to strengthen ties in tourism, business and trade between the two continents. It marks the beginning of a new journey into Africa, and while our roots are in Asia and ASEAN, our dream has always been to make Kuala Lumpur a global low-cost carrier hub. This expansion brings us closer to that vision, giving us a solid footing to build global connections and opportunities.”

As AAX gears up to fly to Africa, travellers can plan their Kenyan adventure with free seats* from Kuala Lumpur and Nairobi. The launch promotion is exclusively available for booking on the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly known as the airasia Superapp) from now until 14 July 2024 for the travel period between 15 November 2024 and 8 October 2025.

Flight schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Nairobi (NBO)

*The Free Seat promotion applies to the base fare only one way on Economy Seats for a limited time, only based on a first-come, first-serve basis. All-in fares start from MYR471 and include fuel surcharge, relevant taxes, and fees. Other terms and conditions apply.