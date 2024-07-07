Dnata reports summer booking surge

DUBAI 8 July 2024: Dnata Travel, UAE’s longest-serving travel provider, is reporting a 35% increase in bookings for international travel across July and August 2024 compared to the same timings last year.

As one of the busiest travel seasons fast approaches, the travel agency is supporting thousands of travellers with pre-booked itineraries and last-minute requests across its multiple channels.

For July and August, dnata Travel’s most popular destinations for international travel from the UAE are Thailand, Maldives, Mauritius, Turkey, and the UK, respectively. Compared to trends released earlier this summer, Mauritius has emerged to enter the ‘top three’ most-booked holiday destinations. Across summer 2024, the island country is one of the fastest-growing holiday locations for dnata’s travellers, alongside Germany and Malaysia.

International trips are on the agenda for this popular time for summer travel, dominating a 90% majority of overall bookings this year, compared to 10% for UAE staycations. In comparison, the split was reported by dnata Travel experts as 65% international and 35% staycations over the Eid al-Adha break for 2024, with demand for outbound travel witnessing a significant increase.

Dnata Travel Head of Retail and Leisure UAE Meerah Ketait commented: “International travel is in high demand this summer, with destinations including Mauritius, Malaysia, and Germany witnessing some of the strongest growth we’ve seen this year. Mauritius and Malaysia offer the chance to stay on world-class beaches and in exceptional resorts at affordable prices. Kuala Lumpur is also a popular destination in Asia for a city break because of its impressive skyline and opportunities for shopping and dining. Meanwhile, Germany’s vibrant cities are popular this month, as travellers seek to soak up the action of the UEFA European Football Championship, taking place across the country.”

Dnata Travel experts continuously monitor trends and work with long-standing international partners to offer exclusive rates and added extras for the local market alongside the latest in travel inspiration. The travel agency’s summer campaign includes last-minute travel bookings for trending beach and city breaks worldwide.

Highlight offers include holidays in popular summer destinations such as Thailand, Maldives, Mauritius, and Turkey.

A top Thailand offer features a three-night stay at the five-star Pimalai Resort and Spa, Krabi (located on Lanta Island), on full-board with complimentary extras, including an excursion, a spa treatment for adults, and activity for kids, in addition to return flights and airport transfers, with a starring price of AED4,000 per person. Pimalai Resort and Spa is enhancing its facilities by adding an underground tunnel near the resort’s main entrance to connect the resort’s beachside estate with its hill estate. The project will be completed by early September 2024.