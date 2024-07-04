BANGKOK, 5 July 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel operator headquartered in Thailand, has been recognised as the strongest brand in Brand Finance’s prestigious “Thailand 50” report for 2024.

This marks the second consecutive year that Centara Hotels & Resorts has topped this distinguished list. Last year, its flagship five-star concept, Centara Grand, was named Thailand’s Best Brand, reaffirming the group’s position at the pinnacle of customer satisfaction and service excellence.

Brand Finance’s Thailand 50 report evaluates brands based on various criteria, including brand equity, trust, and financial performance. Centara’s achievement (as a corporate brand, rather than its popular Centara upscale hotel concept), reflects the significant strides this proud Thai company has taken towards becoming a top 100 global hotel operator by 2027.

The success of Centara Hotels & Resorts in the last 12 months was demonstrated by the realisation of several major projects, including the launch of Centara Grand Hotel Osaka. This spectacular 33-storey urban icon marked the group’s debut in Japan. This important opening reflects how Centara continues introducing its industry-leading brands to key global destinations. Whilst in Thailand, the launch of Centara Ayutthaya underscored the company’s commitment to bringing world-class hospitality to all parts of the kingdom, and the recent opening of COSI Vientiane Nam Phu, Laos, marked the international debut of COSI, the innovative and affordable lifestyle brand.

Now, Centara is poised to continue its growth with a series of key openings and upgrades in 2024 and beyond. In Thailand, Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui will start welcoming guests in August this year, and two of Centara’s flagship Thai hotels – Centara Karon Resort Phuket and Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya – are set to emerge from comprehensive renovations to enhance every aspect of their accommodation, facilities and services, and reaffirm their positions as two of the nation’s favourite resorts.

Internationally, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives unveiling in November will mark the first phase of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a brand-new multi-island destination in the Indian Ocean. The world’s fourth Centara Mirage project, this underwater-themed resort will feature a full range of family-friendly facilities centred around a waterpark with a meandering lazy river. Then, in 2025, it will be complemented by Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, a sophisticated upper-upscale resort.

Looking ahead, Centara is now seeking opportunities to expand all six of its brands in key markets, including Thailand and the broader ASEAN region, the Middle East, the Indian Ocean, Japan, and China. These brands are all underpinned by Centara’s unique style of warm, family-centric Thai hospitality.

Centara Hotels & Resorts Chief Executive Officer Thirayuth Chirathivat commented: “It is a true honour to be recognised as Thailand’s strongest brand. This important accolade marks another major milestone for Centara, highlighting our commitment to sustainable growth and delivering unparalleled guest experiences globally. Our achievements over the past year directly reflect our strategic focus and dedication to showcasing Thai hospitality excellence to the world.”

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com