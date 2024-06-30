Cambodia switches to online arrival cards

PHNOM PENH, 1 July 2024: Cambodia introduces an online e-arrival form today 1 July for all visitors to pre-register before arriving in the country.

First reported by Khmer Times, last week, the new requirement is mandatory for all travellers. They can pre-register up to seven days before they arrive in the country or complete the procedure on tablets provided by authorities in the immigration hall.

Travellers are advised to complete the Cambodia e-Arrival form in advance of their arrival to cut queues and waiting time at immigration counters.

The form is online and requires travellers to provide passport information and the details of where they will be staying in the country. They will have to upload a photo to the online form.

The digital Cambodia e-Arrival form is available at https://www.arrival.gov.kh/ and has around 10 fields to fill out, including an optional field for details of social media, such as WhatsApp.

The fields include passport date of birth, gender, and occupation, as well as details of a contact address and an email address in Cambodia or the home address.

Once you have completed the online form, the online service generates a QR code on your smartphone app. You are advised to take a screenshot or print out the page via the QR code. Registering your arrival through the app or via the website browser is free.

Singapore and Malaysia were the first countries in Southeast Asia to introduce pre-arrival online registration forms after the Covid pandemic to speed up immigration checks that are now fully automated. It does away with the physical printed arrivals cards that airlines previously distributed to passengers during the flight.