SINGAPORE, 21 June 2024: With the summer travel season quickly approaching for many destinations, WorldHotels’ loyalty programme – WorldHotels Rewards (WHR) – is giving members the opportunity to earn up to 20,000* points when staying at one of the brand’s acclaimed independent hotels and resorts.

Through 2 September 2024, WHR members can earn 10,000 points when staying three nights (which do not need to be consecutive) at participating properties, with a limit of 20,000 points over six nights. WHR members must register for the offer before their first eligible stay, either online at worldhotels.com/10k-points or directly at participating hotels.

Photo credit: WorldHotels.

“We encourage our WorldHotels Rewards members to take that once-in-a-lifetime trip this season at one of our unique and immersive properties in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations,” said President of International Operations and WorldHotels. Ron Pohl.

“This promotion allows our loyal rewards members to earn even more points during their travels through 2 September, bringing them closer to their next trip.”

WorldHotels includes the Luxury, Elite, Crafted and Distinctive collections. Each is carefully curated and features some of the finest independent hotels and resorts worldwide. With a collection of properties in more than 170 iconic destinations worldwide, WorldHotels offers travellers the opportunity for exciting discoveries in the most unexpected places. WorldHotels provides guests with unparalleled upscale and luxury experiences worldwide, whether it is enjoying a stay at Ness Walk among the majestic Scottish Highlands or savouring the sunshine at luxury-crafted resorts in Asia

Learn more about WorldHotels Rewards and register to earn bonus points on upcoming stays at WorldHotels properties.

*Earn 10,000 points after completing any three nights – with a maximum of 20,000 bonus points.

About WorldHotels

WorldHotels is a privately held hotel soft brand within the BWH Hotels global enterprise. Founded by independent hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, WorldHotels offers one of the finest portfolios of independent hotels and resorts around the globe, expertly curated to inspire unique, life-enriching experiences that connect people and places. WorldHotels is comprised of four unique collections, each with its own personality and style to appeal to the needs of today’s traveller. The collections include WorldHotels™ Luxury, WorldHotels™ Elite, WorldHotels™ Crafted and WorldHotels™ Distinctive.

For more information visit www.WorldHotels.com.