KOTA KINABALU, Sabah, 10 June 2024: The International Wholistic Wellness Conference & Exhibition (IWWCE) was hosted in the picturesque city of Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, bringing together 340 wellness experts and thought leaders.

The three-day event, held from 7 to 9 June, pledged a transformative experience for wellness enthusiasts, practitioners, and industry leaders.

IWWCE hosted at the Sabah International Convention Centre welcomed a diverse community of participants from 24 countries. With 340 attendees, including wellness professionals, researchers, and entrepreneurs, the conference served as a global platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and innovation.

The conference featured an impressive lineup of 12 distinguished speakers, each renowned in their respective fields.

Over three days, opinion leaders delved into topics ranging from holistic nutrition and mindfulness practices to sustainable wellness solutions. In addition to engaging keynote sessions, interactive Masterclasses, and panel discussions, the IWWCE presented 84 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge products, services, and technologies. From organic skincare brands to wellness retreats, the exhibition offers a glimpse into the future of holistic well-being.

IWWCE is collaborating with the Thailand Wellness Asian Summit and the Thailand Wellness Global Summit to further the agenda for holistic wellness in the region through cross-promotions of its events and partners. As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, IWWCE also seeks to give back to the local community by contributing to Befrienders Malaysia and the Sabah Autism Society.

“We are committed to improving awareness of holistic wellness and increasing the adoption of various wellness practices. Traditional knowledge is very valuable and must be preserved, but it is also important to learn new techniques and technology that can be more effective. This can be done through networking and exchanging ideas with international practitioners and experts,” said Cleopatra Lajawai, the Organizing Chairperson of IWWCE 2024.

Ten wellness pillars

The IWWCE stands out as the first event of its kind to comprehensively address all 10 Wholistic Wellness Pillars affecting human well-being and lifestyle:

1. Soul: Nurturing inner harmony and purpose.

2. Mental & Emotional Wellness: Fostering mental resilience and emotional balance.

3. Body: Prioritising physical health and vitality.

4. Auric Field & Frequencies: Exploring energy fields and vibrational healing.

5. Air: Understanding the impact of air quality on well-being.

6. Water: Harnessing the healing properties of water.

7. Food & Nutrition: Embracing nourishing and sustainable dietary choices.

8. People & Relationships: Cultivating meaningful connections.

9. Home & Workplace: Creating wellness-supportive environments.

10. Environment: Advocating for planetary health.

During the official launch by the Minister of Tourism, Culture & Environment Sabah Datuk Christina Liew emphasised the region’s commitment to promoting wellness tourism.

“Sabah’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and wellness traditions make it an ideal destination for those seeking rejuvenation and balance.”

Sabah captivates visitors with its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking scenery. Its relaxing and inviting environment has made it the ideal health tourism hub for numerous wellness facilities, which offer a wide range of traditional spa treatments and therapies and seamless consultations with trained medical professionals.

Sabah’s pristine environment, including its mountains, beaches, and waterfalls, naturally generates an abundance of negative ions. These odourless, tasteless molecules have positive effects on well-being. Negative ions attach to pathogens (such as bacteria and allergens) in the air, rendering them inert and harmless. They are thought to relieve tension and stress and promote overall health.

The European Wellness, an acclaimed international group known for cutting-edge work in stem cell therapeutics and regenerative medicine, recognises the potential in Sabah and collaborates with the state to develop holistic wellness. Together, they aim to establish Sabah as a global leader in medical tourism. This partnership plans to invest USD80 million in a biopharmaceutical manufacturing and research facility in Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park, led by esteemed scientist Prof. Dato’ Sri Dr. Mike Chan. The collaboration intends to combine Sabah’s natural charm with European Wellness’ expertise to create a holistic wellness experience.

As the International Wholistic Wellness Conference & Exhibition unfolds in Kota Kinabalu, attendees can immerse themselves in Sabah’s natural beauty and connect with ancient traditions and modern wellness practices.

About IWWCE

The International Wholistic Wellness Conference & Exhibition (IWWCE) is an annual gathering that celebrates holistic wellness, bringing together experts, practitioners, and enthusiasts worldwide. The IWWCE aims to inspire positive change in individuals and communities through collaborative learning, networking, and innovation.

For more information, visit www.iwwce.com.

For more information on Sabah visit www.sabahtourism.com.