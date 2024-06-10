Vietjet expands Australia flights

HANOI, 11 June 2024: Vietjet Air inaugurated direct flights from Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, to Melbourne and Sydney in Australia last week.

The Hanoi-Melbourne flights started on 6 June and are scheduled twice weekly on Monday and Friday, while the Hanoi-Sydney flights launched two days later on 8 June fly every Wednesday and Saturday. Both services will use the 377-seat A330-300 (12 business and 365 economy) for the 10-hour 35-minute flight.

Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh commented: “Since Vietjet’s first flight to Australia in April 2023, we have continuously expanded our network connecting the five largest cities in Australia, comprising Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide with Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam.

“The launching of the Hanoi-Melbourne route on 6 June and Hanoi-Sydney on 8 June further proves our commitment to expanding our network and providing quality services between Australia and Vietnam.”

Following the two new routes from Hanoi to Melbourne and Sydney, the airline operates 58 flights weekly between Vietnam and Australia.

On the Hanoi-Melbourne route, the flight departs Hanoi at 1710 on Monday and Friday and arrives in Melbourne at 0600 the following morning. The return flight departs Melbourne on Tuesday and Saturday at 0730 and arrives in Hanoi at 1400.

Vietjet Air’s flight from Hanoi to Sydney departs Wednesday and Saturday at 1710 (local time) and arrives in Sydney at 0600 the following day (local time). The flight from Sydney to Hanoi depart on Thursday and Sunday at 0830 (local time) and arrives in Hanoi at 1600 on the same day (local time).

Vietjet Air has expanded its services to Australia since last year, flying from Ho Chi Minh City to Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.