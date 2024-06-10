SINGAPORE, 11 June 2024: The 2024 Pandaw photo competition will close for entries on 30 June, so do not miss the chance to showcase your photos and win travel vouchers for your future trips with Pandaw.
Submit your favourite photos that capture the essence of an expedition with Pandaw before the deadline. Details on how to enter and the prizes available can be found below.
How to enter
Simply email your high-resolution photographs, which must have been taken on any Pandaw Expedition, to [email protected] together with a caption summing up what the moment meant to you. Photos taken during the most recent 2023/24 season would be preferred, but there is no specific theme.
Prizes
1st Prize – USD1000 Pandaw Travel voucher
2nd Prize – USD500 Pandaw Travel voucher
3rd Prize – USD250 Pandaw Travel voucher
All entries will be presented in the Pandaw photo gallery, and a selection will be featured in the next edition of the Flotilla News.
Click here to view the 2024 photo competition entries received so far.
Rules
- All entrants are deemed to have accepted these rules and agreed to be bound by them.
- You may enter up to three photos in TOTAL. One submission per individual; multiple entries will be discounted.
- The photo should be jpeg, tiff, or PDF format.
- By entering our competition, you give Pandaw permission to use your photo in any promotional literature, social media, or online media.
- Pandaw’s Founder, Paul Strachan, will select the three best pictures, and his decision will be final.
- The closing date for the competition is 30 June 2024.
- The winners will be notified by email and their photographs showcased on www.pandaw.com.
- The Pandaw Travel voucher prizes
- – have no cash value.
- – can be applied to any new booking made within the next two years.
- – can be used by any friend or family of the winner.