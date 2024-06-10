SINGAPORE, 11 June 2024: The 2024 Pandaw photo competition will close for entries on 30 June, so do not miss the chance to showcase your photos and win travel vouchers for your future trips with Pandaw.

Submit your favourite photos that capture the essence of an expedition with Pandaw before the deadline. Details on how to enter and the prizes available can be found below.

How to enter

Simply email your high-resolution photographs, which must have been taken on any Pandaw Expedition, to [email protected] together with a caption summing up what the moment meant to you. Photos taken during the most recent 2023/24 season would be preferred, but there is no specific theme.

Prizes

1st Prize – USD1000 Pandaw Travel voucher

2nd Prize – USD500 Pandaw Travel voucher

3rd Prize – USD250 Pandaw Travel voucher

All entries will be presented in the Pandaw photo gallery, and a selection will be featured in the next edition of the Flotilla News.

Click here to view the 2024 photo competition entries received so far.

Rules