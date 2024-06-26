SalamAir flies to Chennai

SINGAPORE, 27 June 2024: SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, announced this week the addition of Chennai, India, to its growing network of destinations.

Starting 11 July 2024, SalamAir will operate two weekly flights to Chennai, every Thursday and Saturday, using an A320neo, between Muscat and the vibrant South Indian city.

Flight OV747 departs Muscat at 2300 and arrives in Chennai at 0415.

Flight OV748 departs Chennai at 0500 and arrives in Muscat at 0725.

With Chennai’s addition, SalamAir will achieve another significant step in its mission to increase connectivity between India and Muscat and throughout the region. Chennai joins the ranks of other recently launched destinations, including Delhi, Cairo, Islamabad, and Lahore.

We are thrilled to introduce our new service to Chennai, a significant milestone that enhances the connectivity of the South Indian community in Oman and the wider Gulf region, said SalamAir Director of Revenue and Network Planning Harish Kutty.