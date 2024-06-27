AirAsia connects Kuala Lumpur and Chiang Rai

KUALA LUMPUR, 28 June 2024: AirAsia announced Thursday the launch of a new route from Kuala Lumpur to Chiang Rai, Thailand, with three weekly flights starting 2 November 2024.

To mark the launch, AirAsia is offering free seats* for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Chiang Rai, now available for booking on AirAsia MOVE (formerly airasia Superapp) and airasia.com until 30 June 2024 for travel between 2 November 2024 and 27 February 2025.

Dubbed the paradise of northern Thailand, Chiang Rai is a destination rich in cultural and natural attractions. Highlights include the stunning White and Blue Temple, renowned for distinctive and intricate designs. Nature enthusiasts can explore the scenic tea plantations at Choui Fong and the lush trails leading to Khun Korn Waterfall. With its blend of historic sites, such as the Golden Triangle and Tham Luang Cave, Chiang Rai promises a captivating and diverse travel experience.

Flight schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Chiang Rai (CEI):

AirAsia is also offering 15% off** all seats on all flights to over 130 exciting destinations such as Chiang Mai, Perth, Sydney, Almaty, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Amritsar, and more in celebration of its Skytrax win as the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline on Monday. The promotion is open until 30 June 2024 for travel between 8 July 2024 and 20 March 2025.

*The free seat promotion applies only to one-way fares, excluding airport taxes and fees such as MAVCOM fees and fuel surcharges. All-in fares start from MYR186 one-way.

**The promotional 15% discount applies only to the base fare one-way, excluding taxes and fees, such as airport taxes, MAVCOM fees, and fuel surcharges.