Resort World One home ports in Jakarta

JAKARTA, 20 June 2024: Resorts World Cruises deploys its Resorts World One cruise ship to Jakarta for the first-ever seasonal homeporting in the Indonesian capital’s Tanjung Priok port.

It marks a new milestone for Resorts World Cruises to homeport in Indonesia, offering four round-trip, six-day/five-night cruises scheduled to depart 16, 21, 26 June and 1 July 2024.

Close to 3,500 guests joined the ship for the first sailing on 16 June with Resort World One cruise ship visiting Singapore and Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang).

“On behalf of Resorts World Cruises, we are deeply excited to charter a new history here in Indonesia and be part of this milestone event as the first international cruise line to homeport in Indonesia. The responses have been very positive, and we look forward to a successful deployment from Jakarta,” said Resorts World Cruises President Michael Goh. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Indonesian government and authorities, our travel partners and customers for their ongoing support.”