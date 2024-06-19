SINGAPORE, 20 June 2024: Emirates celebrates a year since the debut of its Premium Economy product in Singapore, having carried 26,000 passengers in the Premium Economy class on nearly 730 four-class A380 flights between Singapore and Dubai from June 2023 to May 2024.

The airline’s latest product is popular with families and solo travellers from Singapore. Top outbound destinations include London, Dubai, Paris, Barcelona, and New York.

Emirates’ latest product can be experienced on flights EK 354 and EK 355 between Singapore and Dubai, as well as beyond Dubai to 15 other destinations where Emirates’ four-class A380 operates.

The Premium Economy cabin is located at the front of the main deck with 56 seats laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration. In the cabin, every inch of space anticipates customer needs with a generous seat pitch and width for working and relaxing, as well as customised features that offer function and convenience, like in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table. The experience is rounded off with expertly curated in-flight amenities, an inventive menu, and extensive beverage options, including the Chandon Vintage Brut 2016, a global exclusive to Emirates Premium Economy passengers.

Emirates’ Country Manager for Singapore & Brunei Rashed Alfajeer

said: “We are delighted to celebrate the first anniversary of Emirates’ Premium Economy in Singapore. Our latest product has won multiple accolades and serves as the ideal middle ground between Economy Class and Business Class, offering travellers a more comfortable and luxurious product choice but at a lower fare than Business Class. Since the launch, we’ve noticed a positive and steady demand for the Emirates’ Premium Economy product, leading to a favourable seat load factor. We are committed to offering our passengers the distinctive Emirates experience whenever they fly with us and will continue innovating to provide elevated customer-centric and future-forward services.”

See here for the latest Emirates Premium Economy factsheet.

For flight information and to make a booking, visit www.emirates.com.