BANGKOK, 20 June 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts has taken another significant stride forward in its journey towards becoming a top 100 global hotel company by adding two new highly experienced, talented and creative hospitality professionals to its executive team.

Ron Cusiter has been named Centara’s new Executive Vice President of commercial, and Percy P. Muncherji has been appointed vice president of Design and Technical Services. These two key appointments will play a pivotal role in driving the success of Centara’s commercial objectives and creating truly exceptional guest experiences.

A results-driven leader with a wealth of international expertise in the luxury hospitality sector, Ron Cusiter joins Centara following his most recent role as Vice President of Global Sales & The Americas with Kempinski Hotels. He has also held senior roles with COMO, Hyatt, and Rosewood hotel groups. He will now use this wealth of industry experience to bring fresh impetus and innovation to Centara’s global commercial efforts.

“I am delighted to join Centara at this exciting time. As travel and tourism soar, the need for an innovative and effective commercial strategy to underpin brand growth objectives is more critical than ever. I look forward to enabling the world’s travellers to discover Centara’s timeless style of family-centric Thai hospitality while maximising the benefits to the business and driving the company’s success,” said Cusiter.

Percy P Muncherji will spearhead the innovation and implementation of Centara’s hotel and brand concepts. A qualified architect, he has 30+ years of top-level experience leading many key projects across hotels, luxury condominiums, serviced apartments and more, including as Vice President — Technical Services for Oakwood Asia Pacific. His talent and vision will be instrumental in developing Centara’s existing brands and dynamic new concepts.

“High-quality architecture and design are at the heart of good hospitality, so I am thrilled to work closely with the entire team at Centara to create new ways to deliver the group’s Thai-inspired guest experiences across every market sector. I look forward to driving the evolution of Centara’s popular brand concepts and the creation of new designs that will position the company at the cutting edge of the hospitality industry,” said Muncherji.

Centara Hotels & Resorts Chief Executive Officer Thirayuth Chirathivat said: “We are delighted to welcome Ron and Percy to Centara as we continue to attract the industry’s most exciting talent and raise the bar for professional expertise. As we embark on an era-defining phase of expansion that will introduce our unique style of family-centric hospitality to multiple new markets around the world, I have the utmost confidence that the appointment of these industry experts, who bring with them a wealth of knowledge, will contribute significantly to our success as we strengthen our position in the global hotel industry.”

To learn more about Centara, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com