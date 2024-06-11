Qatar returns to Lisbon

DOHA, 12 June 2024: Qatar Airways welcomes the return of its nonstop flights between Hamad International Airport (DOH), and Lisbon’s Humberto Delgado Airport (LIS) in Portugal.

Qatar Airways will operate direct flights to Lisbon year-round, starting with the inaugural flight on 6 June. Initially, it will fly four weekly services to Lisbon nonstop with a flight time of around eight hours using Dreamliner 787-8 aircraft. It intends to increase to six weekly flights during the European summer season; July and August. Roundtrip fares start at around USD1,037.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, commented: “As we continue our network expansion in the European market, we are thrilled to welcome back Lisbon to our global network. This addition reaffirms the airline’s dedication to connecting people and places, making international travel more accessible and convenient across our global network.”



With scenic beaches, thriving cosmopolitan districts, and several UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Lisbon offers the perfect starting point for travellers eager to explore Portugal’s rich tourism and cultural offerings.

As the latest addition to Qatar Airways’ global network of more than 170 destinations, Lisbon is the 47th European destination the airline serves. Lisbon also opens up a new entry point for international travel from Europe to the Middle East, Africa, and the Indian subcontinent. Some of the most popular destinations for travellers from Lisbon include Bali, Bangkok, Delhi, Denpasar, Kathmandu, and Male.