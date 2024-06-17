New Lapland flights in the winter

SINGAPORE, 18 June 2024: British Airways has added Lapland to its list and checked it twice as it prepares to launch new flights to Santa Claus’s home region this winter.

With the launch of new twice-weekly flights from London Gatwick on 3 December 2024, British Airways is making it easier than ever to reach Ivalo, home to Finland’s most northerly airport.

Photo credit: British Airways.

Ivalo, a charming village on the Ivalo River in Lapland, is a winter wonderland located in the Arctic Circle. It beckons visitors from across the globe, especially during the winter months, to revel in the magic of cold weather and Christmas activities. Serving as a gateway to Saariselkä, a resort village that allures winter sports enthusiasts with its array of activities, from skiing and snowmobile safaris to toboggan rides and snowshoeing, Ivalo promises a unique and unforgettable winter experience.

Those who’d like to deliver their Christmas lists in person to Saint Nick can meet him at the Northern Lights Village in Saariselkä. Ivalo’s remote location also offers spectacular views of the northern lights.

BA Euroflyer, British Airways’ short-haul subsidiary based at London Gatwick’s South Terminal, will operate the flights. Customers can take skiing or snowboarding equipment as part of their checked baggage if the bag is within 190 x 75 x 65cm.

Ivalo joins Tromsø in Norway, which was announced last week as a new route to join the winter schedule from London Heathrow this December.

Return flights are available now from UKP345 and will run twice a week until 14 February 2025.