AirAsia reinstates flights to Pattaya

KUALA LUMPUR, 18 June 2024: AirAsia resumed flights from Kuala Lumpur to Pattaya on Monday, bringing the airline’s direct routes to nine that depart Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Penang to Thai destinations.

The inaugural flight departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Terminal 2) on 17 June at 1120 and landed at U-tapao-Rayong–Pattaya International Airport at 1205. The airline serves the route with three weekly flights on Monday, Friday and Sunday using an A320 with 180 seats. Roundtrip fares start at around USD80.

Flight AK840 departs Kuala Lumpur at 1120 and arrives in U-tapao (UTP) at 1205.

Flight AK851 departs U-tapao (UTP) at 1235 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur at 1530.

Flight AK840 was welcomed by a water cannon salute on arrival at the airport located around 30 km south of the coastal city of Pattaya. Guests were warmly received by AirAsia staff and representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand office in Pattaya.

From its hubs in Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Penang, the airline flies to Bangkok (Don Mueang International Airport), Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport), Krabi, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Hat Yai.