MATTA welcomes fast-track autogate entry

KUALA LUMPUR, 6 June 2024: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents supports Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s recent announcement regarding the expansion of the autogate facility for immigration clearance to travellers from 36 additional countries.

The initiative, which launched on 1 June, marks a significant step towards Malaysia’s goal of becoming a more accessible and attractive destination.

This expansion follows the success of the autogate facility, which was previously available to travellers from 10 countries. Among the new countries included are nationals of the European Union, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, China, Canada, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

“This is a very welcome move by the government,” stated MATTA President Nigel Wong. “Including these 36 countries in the autogate facility will not only improve efficiency at our entry points but will also elevate the image of Malaysia as an accessible, friendly, and attractive tourist destination”.

The autogate facility expansion, a top priority for both business and leisure travellers, brings a host of benefits. By reducing wait times and streamlining the immigration process, it significantly enhances the overall travel experience. The increased efficiency will benefit all travellers, from tourists to business delegates, fostering a more positive perception of Malaysia on the global stage.

With 40 million travellers entering Malaysia between 1 January last year and April this year, primarily through KLIA Terminals 1 and 2 and entry points in Johor Baru, the demand for efficient immigration processing has never been higher. MATTA believes this initiative will be crucial in accommodating the growing number of international visitors. It anticipates that the expanded autogate facility will significantly contribute to the appeal of Malaysia as a premier tourist destination, especially in the lead-up to Visit Malaysia 2026.

As Malaysia prepares to welcome more visitors from around the world, MATTA plays a pivotal role. We remain committed to supporting initiatives that enhance the travel experience and promote the country’s tourism industry. The expanded autogate facility is a testament to Malaysia’s dedication to becoming a top choice for international travellers.