Disney opens sales for 2025 sailings

SINGAPORE, 20 June 2024: Disney Cruise Line released two seasons of itineraries on Wednesday, spanning fall 2025 to spring 2026 sailings.

Four ships, the Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, Disney Treasure and Disney Dream, will regularly sail to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s signature island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, offering voyages filled with even more Disney magic.

Photo credit: Disney Vacation Club.

Tropical itineraries await with sailings from the Pacific Coast and Gulf of Mexico in late 2025 and early 2026, and a third season of voyages will embark across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific on the Disney Wonder from October 2025 to February 2026.

Bookings for the fall 2025 and spring 2026 seasons open to the public on 28 June 28.

As part of a strategic partnership signed between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Disney Cruise Line, earlier this year, one of its vessels will homeport in Singapore for a series of annual cruises of Southeast Asia starting in 2025.

Disney Cruise Line acquired an unfinished ship owned by Genting Hong Kong’s Dream Cruises last November. The new ship will have an estimated passenger capacity of about 6,000 and 2,300 crew and will be used to introduce the cruise line to Asia.