AirAsia MOVE partners with Air Mauritius

KUALA LUMPUR, 25 June 2024: AirAsia MOVE, a leading online travel agency, continues to expand its airline partners by onboarding Air Mauritius, the national airline of the island of Mauritius, as its latest direct airline partner.

The partnership between AirAsia MOVE and Air Mauritius was formalised at a signing ceremony between Yeoh Sai Ho, Head of Flights OTA at AirAsia MOVE and Heavin Robert Lourdasamy, Manager, Malaysia & Singapore of Air Mauritius at AirAsia MOVE’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

Air Mauritius Chief Commercial Officer Ziyaad Parthasee and AirAsia MOVE Chief Business Officer Dabraj Sing.

The partnership will offer travellers a wide array of services on the AirAsia MOVE app, including booking flights to destinations served by Air Mauritius across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Indian Ocean region.

AirAsia MOVE Chief Business Officer Dabraj Sing commented: “We are delighted to have Air Mauritius as one of the notable global carriers on our direct airline partners list. Thank you for giving AirAsia MOVE the trust to market your extensive route network spanning many continents to our platform’s over 15 million monthly active users.

“Airlines that partner directly with AirAsia MOVE can leverage our extensive marketing initiatives and reach a much wider audience without any extra costs, aside from providing their guests with convenience as our AirAsia MOVE platform enables virtual interlining where travellers can book multiple carriers in one itinerary. For example, an Air Mauritius guest travelling from Mauritius to Kuala Lumpur and then connecting to Chiang Rai on AirAsia can easily make the booking in one itinerary.”

Air Mauritius Chief Commercial Officer Ziyaad Parthasee stated: “We are delighted to partner with AirAsia MOVE, enabling our passengers to enjoy a seamless experience with their user-friendly interface, making it easy to find and book the perfect flights while simplifying the booking process. This interlines agreement enhances convenience for Air Mauritius passengers and will elevate our travellers’ experience.’’

To mark the partnership, AirAsia MOVE app users can apply the promo code AAMAURITIUS at the checkout page to receive an exclusive discount of MYR100 on any Air Mauritius flight (code: MK) from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Mauritius (MRU) and other destinations. The promo is valid for a limited period only and ends on 30 June 2024.