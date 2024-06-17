Cebu Pacific STB promote fly-cruise holidays

MANILA, 18 June 2024: Cebu Pacific, a leading low-cost airline in the Philippines, has strengthened its partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board following a recent increase in flights from Clark to the Lion City.

CEB renewed its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Singapore Tourism Board earlier this month, just days before it increased flights on the Clark – Singapore route from three weekly to daily.

Photo credit: Cebu Pacific.

The latest version of the bilateral MoU will focus on promoting “Fly, Stay, and Cruise” holidays that feature destinations in the Philippines and use Singapore as a homeport for international cruise lines.

The Philippines was Singapore’s 6th largest source market for tourism last year, with nearly 700,000 tourist arrivals, an 81% increase from 2022.

“We are very grateful for this renewed partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board. This collaboration not only aligns with Cebu Pacific’s commitment to providing accessible and affordable flights but also contributes significantly to bolstering Singapore’s tourism industry by attracting more visitors from the Philippines, fostering cultural exchange, and promoting economic growth,” said CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Candice Iyog

CEB currently flies to and from Singapore from several gateway destinations in the Philippines (Manila, Cebu and Clark). Most recently it increased flights from three weekly to daily on the Clark-Singapore-Clark route effective 1 June.

“The Philippines continues to be an important market for Singapore Tourism Board, with strong recovery in visitor numbers after the pandemic,” said Singapore Tourism Board Executive Director for Southeast Asia Terrence Voon. “Through our new partnership, we will give Filipinos more reasons to visit Singapore by leveraging our position as a regional hub for world-class cruise ships, as well as our vibrant year-round calendar of live events.”

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

The Philippines News Agency quoted CEB Communications Specialist Roxanne Gochuico saying: “The Clark-Singapore route is one of the routes that we launched when CEB restarted its Clark hub in April 2023. Although flights change depending on the demand and aircraft availability, the Clark-Singapore flight continues to operate due to consistent demand among travellers.”