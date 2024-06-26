Airlines serving KLIA are back at pre-Covid level

KUALA LUMPUR, 27 June 2024: Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) now serves 70 airlines, surpassing the pre-pandemic level of 69 airlines, and more airlines are scheduled to resume flights to the Malaysian capital, the Malaysia Airports Group reported this week.

In an update on efforts to improve connectivity at the country gateway airport, the aviation group noted that by the end of the year, at least three more airlines will resume flights to Kuala Lumpur.

Photo credit: MAG facebook post.

MAG identified British Airways, Vietjet Air (increasing flights), and 9 Air, noting that the group is actively pursuing 15 more foreign carriers to operate in the country over the next two years to elevate KLIA as a preferred international hub.

British Airways will operate daily flights between the Malaysian capital city and Singapore starting in November using a 787-9 aircraft. British Airways suspended its service to Kuala Lumpur in 2022. 9Air is a Chinese low-cost airline based in Guangzhou, owned by Juneyao Air.

To bolster air travel, the group has invested significantly in initiatives such as the Airline X-celeration Programme, which includes landing fee waivers, airport office rental rebates, and marketing support. About MYR3 million has been allocated for marketing support on Malaysia-China routes so far, underscoring the group’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and attracting more airlines.

During May 2024, MAG saw a continuous uptick in traffic, which was attributed to several factors, including the extension of visa-free travel to China and the introduction of new services by AirAsia from KLIA to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD) in Ahmedabad and Juneyao Air from Penang International Airport (PEN) to Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) at four times weekly each. AirAsia also resumed flights from KLIA to Biju Patnaik International Airport (BBI) in Bhubaneswar and China Eastern Airlines to Wuhan Tianhe International Airport (WUH), both with thrice-weekly flights.

Malaysia Airports Group continued its robust passenger traffic growth in May 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the same month in 2019. The group recorded 11.2 million passengers across its 39 airports in Malaysia, along with its Turkish asset, Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, representing a 5.1% increase over May 2019 figures. This performance showcases a strong growth trajectory.

May 2024’s total traffic of 11.2 million passengers also marks a 2% increase from 11 million passengers recorded in the previous month, setting a new milestone for the group and surpassing the peak levels achieved in February 2024. Additionally, this achievement marks the fifth consecutive month with over 10 million total passengers.

On the local front, Malaysia Airports recorded 7.7 million passenger movements across its local network of airports, showing a steady performance with a 1% increase from the previous month’s 7.6 million passengers. The airports in Malaysia welcomed 4 million international passengers in May 2024, marking a 2% increase from the 3.9 million passengers in the previous month.

Meanwhile, domestic traffic at the local airports maintained its steady performance, with 3.7 million passengers recorded last month. This consistency in domestic travel highlights the robust demand for air travel within the country, further supported by enhanced connectivity and continuous improvements in airport services. In May 2024, Overall, the combined growth in international and domestic traffic underscores the resilience and attractiveness of Malaysia’s aviation sector.