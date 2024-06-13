AirAsia plans expansion in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, 14 June 2024: Indonesia AirAsia is planning to resume direct flights between Bali, Indonesia and Phuket, Thailand, a service that will connect Asia’s most popular tourist islands.

According to flight scheduling experts, the low-cost airline will deploy an A320 with 180 seats to fly between the two islands three times weekly and possibly increase frequencies to daily during the peak travel months from January to March 2025.

Photo credit: AirAsia.

OAG provisional timetable filings indicate the airline will inaugurate direct Denpasar, Bali to Phuket flights on 10 August 2024

Flight OZ246 will depart Denpasar at 1605 and arrive in Phuket at 1855 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Flight OZ247 will depart Phuket at 1930 and arrive in Denpasar at 0030 (plus a day).

Flights from KK to Manado

Meanwhile, AirAsia, based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, plans to launch a new service between Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia, and Minado in Indonesia on 1 September 2024. The airline intends to operate three weekly flights with Airbus A320 aircraft, effective 1 September 2024.

Flight AK1797 will depart Kota Kinabalu at 0850 and arrive at Manado, Indonesia, at 1100.

Flight AK1798 will depart Manado at 1130 and arrive at Kota Kinabalu at 1335. Flights are scheduled for Monday, Friday and Sunday.

What makes Manado’s tourism tick

Manado is the capital city of the Indonesian province of North Sulawesi. The city’s tourism industry is a major driver of the economy, creating new jobs and opportunities for local businesses.

Natural Beauty: Manado is blessed with stunning natural beauty, from its volcanic mountains and lush rainforests to its pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters. One of the most popular tourist destinations is Bunaken National Marine Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site home to some of the most diverse marine life in the world. Tourists can go scuba diving, snorkelling, or relax on the beach and soak up the sun.

Cultural Diversity: Manado is a melting pot of cultures, with influences from Minahasa, Indonesia, China, Europe, and the US. This diversity is reflected in the city’s food, music, and architecture. Tourists can visit traditional Minahasa villages, learn about the local history and culture, and sample the delicious Manadonese cuisine.

Adventure Activities: Manado is a great destination for adventure travellers. Tourists can hike up volcanoes, trek through rainforests, or white-water raft down rivers. There are also opportunities for spelunking, canyoneering, and paragliding.

Relaxation: Manado is also a great place to relax and unwind. Tourists can enjoy the city’s laid-back atmosphere, spend time at the beach, or get pampered at one of the many spas.