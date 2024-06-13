LANGKAWI, 14 June 2024: Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) teamed up with Tough Gorilla Ventures to host the 5th edition of the Langkawi Swimming Festival last week at Tanjung Rhu Beach Langkawi.

More than 400 participants, including international swimmers from 15 countries, joined the event, which featured five swim distance categories: 8km, 4km, 2km, and a special children’s category of 1km and 400m.

Photo credit: LADA. Finish line at Tanjung Rhu Beach Langkawi.

International participants from various countries, such as the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Lebanon, Spain, the US, South Africa, and Chinese Taipei, joined the event.

LADA’s promotional efforts to lift the island’s image as a sports destination include supporting the annual swimming festival at the island’s premier beach venue.

The competition is organised by Tough Gorilla Ventures in cooperation with LADA with additional support from government agencies, community services, Tourism Malaysia and the residents of Langkawi, in particular the Community of Cape Rhu.

LADA’s unwavering commitment to promoting Langkawi as a premier sports destination is evident in its continued support for events like the Langkawi Swimming Festival. The choice of Tanjung Rhu Square as the event venue is a testament to this commitment.

What’s special about Tanjung Rhu Beach

Located on the northeastern tip of Langkawi, Tanjung Rhu Beach is known for its pristine beauty. Here’s what makes it special.

Tranquil Escape: Unlike Langkawi’s other beaches that tend to be crowded, Tanjung Rhu Beach offers a more secluded and peaceful experience.

Cleanliness: The beach is known for its clean, white sand and clear turquoise waters. It’s ideal for swimming, sunbathing, and simply enjoying the tranquillity of the surroundings.

Scenic Beauty: The beach is recognised for its lush greenery and towering limestone cliffs, which create a dramatic and picturesque backdrop. The crescent-shaped stretch of white sand is fringed by casuarina trees.

Sunset Views: Tanjung Rhu Beach is particularly famous for its stunning sunsets. The sky comes alive with vibrant orange, pink, and purple colours.

Shallow Waters: The shallow waters at Tanjung Rhu Beach make it a great spot for swimming, especially for families with young children. You can also go kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding to explore the coastline.

For more information on LADA visit: https://www.lada.gov.my/en/

Or for travel and destination information visit naturallylangkawi https://naturallylangkawi.my/

(Source: LADA)