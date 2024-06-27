KOTA KINABALU, 28 June 2024: AirAsia will launch its inaugural service on 1 September 2024 between Sabah’s state capital, Kota Kinabalu, and Manado in Indonesia.

The low-cost airline will schedule three weekly flights using an Airbus A320. This will increase the international network to and from Kota Kinabalu to 13 routes with 83 weekly flights.

Photo credit: Sabah Tourism.

Kota Kinabalu offers natural beauty, cultural experiences, and historical sites. Here are some of the top tourist attractions.

Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park: This archipelago of five islands (Gaya, Sapi, Manukan, Mamutik, and Sulug) is a paradise for beach lovers, snorkelers, and scuba divers. Pristine waters teeming with marine life, coral reefs, and idyllic beaches make it a must-visit.

Mount Kinabalu: Southeast Asia’s highest mountain, Mount Kinabalu, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a dream destination for trekkers. The challenging climb rewards with breathtaking views and diverse flora and fauna.

Kota Kinabalu City Mosque: This stunning landmark is especially beautiful at night when it appears to float on the man-made lagoon. Its Islamic architecture is a marvel to behold.

Gaya Street Sunday Market: Immerse yourself in the local scene at this vibrant Sunday market. Browse through various souvenirs, handicrafts, fresh produce, and local delicacies.

Tanjung Aru Beach: This popular beach is a great place to relax, soak up the sun, and enjoy stunning sunsets. Take a stroll along the beachside promenade or indulge in fresh seafood at the many restaurants lining the beach.

For more information on Kota Kinabalu, visit www.sabahtourism.com.

What to see in Manado

Manado is the capital of North Sulawesi, Indonesia. It is known for its stunning underwater landscape and great mountain panorama. Visitors can dive at the renowned Bunaken Marine Park to experience its vibrant coral reefs and diverse marine life. For nature enthusiasts, trekking up Mount Klabat provides stunning panoramic views. The city also boasts cultural sites like Ban Hin Kiong Temple and traditional Minahasan culinary delights like Tinutuan porridge.

Flight Schedule between Kota Kinabalu (BKI) and Manado (MDC)