Korean Air boosts Asian network

SINGAPORE, 21 June 20 2024: Korean Air will increase capacity by resuming and adding services to China while increasing frequencies on some routes to Japan to meet rising demand.

Restoring China flights

The airline will resume its Busan-Shanghai Pudong and Jeju-Beijing routes with daily flights starting 1 July. Additionally, the Seoul Incheon-Hefei service will resume with five weekly flights from 19 August, the Busan-Beijing route with six weekly flights starting 16 September, and the Seoul Incheon-Kunming service with four weekly flights from 14 October.

The Seoul Incheon-Yanji route has increased to daily from four weekly flights. The Seoul Incheon-Dalian route will temporarily see an increase by four flights to 11 weekly flights from the summer peak season 1 July to 15 September. The daily Seoul Incheon-Tianjin route will increase to two daily flights from 5 August to 20 October.

Japan service resumes

Korean Air will increase flights to accommodate travel demand on routes to Japan. From 19 July to 25 October, three flights weekly will resume on the Jeju-Tokyo Narita route.

Flights on the Seoul Incheon-Okayama route will increase from three to five weekly starting 3 August, and on the Seoul Incheon-Kagoshima route from three to five weekly starting 2 September.

Additionally, the Seoul Incheon-Ulaanbaatar route will increase by two flights to eight weekly flights from June through 30 September.