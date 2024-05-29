Masala Wedding Fair ready to entertain

BANGKOK, 30 May 2024: Thailand’s Indian wedding exhibition, the Masala Wedding Fair, is back for its 11th Edition, promising to be the biggest and best so far.

The two-day fair will take place on Saturday, 22 June, and Sunday, 23 June, at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. It will bring together all the key stakeholders from the Indian wedding industry under one roof.

This not-to-be-missed event will showcase a record turnout of exhibitors, with over 105 booths featuring the finest in ready-to-wear and couture fashion, high-end jewellery, Indian cuisine, and innovative beverages.

For decades, the Indian wedding industry has contributed significantly to Thailand’s economy of Thailand and the recent visa-free entry concession that is likely to become permanent later this year will further boost the value of the Indian wedding market, expanding travel spend and also the revenue earned from hosting Indian weddings offshore here in Thailand.

The Masala Wedding Fair’s 11th Edition is a one-stop-shop for anyone planning to attend Indian celebrations of all kinds. It also allows guests to peek behind the veil of what Indian weddings and events are all about.

For several years, the Masala Wedding Fair has been held at the Thai Chitlada Grand Ballroom at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. Over the two-day event, the 2024 edition is likely to attract over 5,000 wedding and travel content buyers, key opinion leaders, influencers, community members, and both local and foreign media.

Key Information

Date: 22 and 23 June 2024

Location: Thai Chitlada Grand Ballroom at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, 199 Sukhumvit Soi 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toey, Bangkok, 10110

Open 1100 to 2000

Admission free