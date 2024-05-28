BANGKOK, 29 May 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts is introducing the ‘Pattaya Rest and Relax’ package at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.

Designed for travellers seeking a beachfront escape, this exclusive offer provides the perfect blend of relaxing accommodations, indulgent spa treatments, and culinary delights.

Until 17 December 2024, guests who book at least three days in advance for stays up to 20 December 2024 will enjoy a special discount on any room category of their choice. They will also receive a complimentary one-hour Thai massage per stay for up to two persons. In addition, a daily breakfast for two is also included, ensuring a refreshing start to each morning.

Guests will also have access to the resort’s world-class amenities and activities, including the outdoor swimming pool, private beach, and various restaurants and bars. Whether splashing the day away or watching the sunset over the sea, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort is the Place to Be for a rejuvenating holiday.

To learn more about booking the ‘Pattaya Rest & Relax’ package, visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cmbr/pattaya-rest-and-relax