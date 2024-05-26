Firefly starts flights to Miri and Nanjing

KOTA KINABALU, 27 November 2023: Firefly, a subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group, has introduced twice-weekly flights between Sabah’s state capital, Kota Kinabalu and Miri in Sarawak and plans expansion to Nanjing in China this June from its Kuala Lumpur hub.

Photo credit: Firefly.

Flights from KK to Miri

Flight FY2500 departs Sabah’s state capital at 1120 and arrives in Miri at 1215.

Flight 2501 departs Miri in Sarawak at 1255 and arrives in Kota Kinabalu at 1340.

The new domestic service aims to improve air links between Sabah and Sarawak, focusing mainly on business travellers on the BKI-MYY-BKI route. The airline will operate flights twice weekly, on Wednesday and Friday, uses a retrofitted Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which has 189 seats in a single economy class cabin configuration.

Below is the flight schedule for this newly launched service

Flights to China

Meanwhile, Firefly has confirmed it will open a new direct route between Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Nanjing, China, starting this June.

Using a Boeing 737-800, the airline will fly the route twice weekly starting 20 June and increase to three weekly flights one week later. Flights are scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, effective 29 June.

Flight FY3842 will depart Kuala Lumpur at 1740 and arrive in Nanjing at 2315.

Flight FY3843 will depart Nanjing at 0015 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 0545 plus days.