Air India will improve inflight medical responses

GURUGRAM India, 30 May 2024: Air India has announced a partnership with MedAire, a premier aviation medical support provider, to ensure emergency healthcare services to its passengers and crew on board its flights.

The initiative sets a benchmark in the Indian aviation sector, making Air India the first airline in India to integrate MedAire’s advanced medical assistance across its entire fleet.

MedAire, through its app Medlink, will provide round-the-clock access to a team of on-duty emergency physicians with aviation expertise for consultation in the event of an inflight medical situation. The medical team will assist in assessing the medical situation and recommend the course of care. With Air India enhancing its nonstop connectivity to long-haul international destinations, this collaboration underscores the airline’s commitment towards passenger and crew safety.

Flights from Mumbai

Meanwhile Air India starts flying to Jammu 15 June and to Srinagar on on 16 June from its hub in Mumbai. The additional domestic flights from Mumbai will follow the introduction of the new A350-900 aircraft on the busy Mumbai-Dubai route, effective 1 June.