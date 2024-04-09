KUCHING, Sarawak, 10 April 2024: BESarawak reports in a recent Facebook post that Kuching is set to host Malaysia’s largest *pickleball tournament. The Borneo Pickleball International Tournament is scheduled for 9 to 12 October 2024.
The tournament targets 500 players worldwide and around 2,000 spectators. Players will compete in various categories: Open (Team), Women’s Single, and Novice. The overall prize pool is MYR20,000.
The Kuching Pickleball Association will host the event as the main organiser, and BESarawak will act as the exclusive strategic advisor. Miri, a popular tourist destination in Sarawak, was the first town in Malaysia to register a pickleball association and is home to the Malaysia Pickleball Association.
The Borneo Pickleball International Tournament organisers have set a target of raising donations for 2,000 books that will be given to rural schools under BESarawak’s “Books Build Legacy” initiative.
Current sponsors and partners: Sarawak Tourism Board, Malaysia Airlines, Grand Margherita Hotel, Riverside Majestic Hotels, and CPH Travel.
At a press conference on 4 April, Minister for both MYSED and MTCP, Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah was quoted by Borneo Talk saying: “The International Pickleball Tournament is a strategic opportunity to show Sarawak’s ability to host global sporting events and boost our image as a sports tourism destination.”
Registration for the tournament closes on 31 August 2024. For updates and more information on the #BorneoPickleball International Tournament, visit the www.kuchingpickleball.com.
*Pickleball is a racket or paddle sport where two or four players hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball with paddles over a 34-inch-high net until one side cannot return the ball or commits a rule infraction. Pickleball is played indoors and outdoors. (Wikipedia).
(Source: BESarawak)