KUCHING, Sarawak, 10 April 2024: BESarawak reports in a recent Facebook post that Kuching is set to host Malaysia’s largest *pickleball tournament. The Borneo Pickleball International Tournament is scheduled for 9 to 12 October 2024.

The tournament targets 500 players worldwide and around 2,000 spectators. Players will compete in various categories: Open (Team), Women’s Single, and Novice. The overall prize pool is MYR20,000.

Photo credit: BESarawak. Pickleball launch press conference.

The Kuching Pickleball Association will host the event as the main organiser, and BESarawak will act as the exclusive strategic advisor. Miri, a popular tourist destination in Sarawak, was the first town in Malaysia to register a pickleball association and is home to the Malaysia Pickleball Association.

The Borneo Pickleball International Tournament organisers have set a target of raising donations for 2,000 books that will be given to rural schools under BESarawak’s “Books Build Legacy” initiative.

Photo credit: Nike.

Current sponsors and partners: Sarawak Tourism Board, Malaysia Airlines, Grand Margherita Hotel, Riverside Majestic Hotels, and CPH Travel.

At a press conference on 4 April, Minister for both MYSED and MTCP, Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah was quoted by Borneo Talk saying: “The International Pickleball Tournament is a strategic opportunity to show Sarawak’s ability to host global sporting events and boost our image as a sports tourism destination.”

Registration for the tournament closes on 31 August 2024. For updates and more information on the #BorneoPickleball International Tournament, visit the www.kuchingpickleball.com.

*Pickleball is a racket or paddle sport where two or four players hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball with paddles over a 34-inch-high net until one side cannot return the ball or commits a rule infraction. Pickleball is played indoors and outdoors. (Wikipedia).

(Source: BESarawak)