AirAsia revives Penang-East Malaysia routes

SINGAPORE, 2 April 2024: AirAsia resumed services between Penang, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu on Sunday, saying the revived air links highlighted the airline’s strong commitment to the East Malaysia market.

The airline and Tourism Malaysia Sarawak director, Nurul Ain Mohammed Yunus, welcomed flight AK5432 from Penang to Kuching with more than 80% load, signifying a promising potential for future growth between these routes. The aircraft was also greeted with a celebratory water salute upon its arrival.

The airline is scheduling daily flights from Penang to Kuching in Sarawak and Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, East Malaysia.

Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group Bo Lingam said: “We are proud to strengthen our connectivity in Malaysia and boost our East Malaysian hubs. As a homegrown airline, resuming links to Penang reflects our commitment to catering to the increasing demand for travel between Penang and East Malaysia while further supporting economic growth and tourism development. We look forward to welcoming more guests on board as we continue to expand our domestic network.”

Tourism Malaysia Sarawak director Nurul Ain Mohammed Yunus said: “By bolstering connectivity between these routes, we anticipate a substantial positive impact on Sarawak’s tourism growth. Leveraging on the diverse travellers from Penang, we aim to showcase Sarawak’s rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and unique experiences. This renewed connectivity opens up exciting opportunities to attract more visitors and further enhance Sarawak’s position as a premier tourism destination in Malaysia.”