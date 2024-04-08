THA flies five daily to Tokyo

BANGKOK, 9 April 2024: Thai Airways International added its third direct roundtrip flight on the Bangkok – Tokyo Narita route last week.

Flight TG640 departs Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport at 2210 and arrives at Tokyo Narita International Airport at 0620 plus a day.

Flight TG621 departs Tokyo Narita at 1050 and arrives in Bangkok Suvarnabhumi at 1520.

Celebrating the return of TG641 on the Tokyo Narita – Bangkok route.

The airline schedules three flights daily from Narita International Airport to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

TG641 departs Narita at 1050 (A330-300 aircraft).

TG643 departs Narita at 1200 (Boeing 777-300ER)

TG 677 departs Narita at 1725 (Boeing 778-300ER)

In addition to the three flights daily on the Tokyo Narita-Bangkok route, the airline also flies the Tokyo Haneda (HND) – Bangkok route twice daily. It gives the airline five daily frequencies between Bangkok and Tokyo.

TG600 departs HND at 1300 (A350-900)

TG682 departs HND at 2245 (A350-900)

With five roundtrip flights daily, the Bangkok-Tokyo route is now a major source of passenger and cargo uploads. The average fare on the Bangkok – Tokyo route is USD620 (roundtrip fare, economy).

Competition is tough, with JAL, ANA, THAI, Thai AirAsia X, and Viva Macau all flying nonstop from Tokyo to Bangkok.