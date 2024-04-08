THA flies five daily to Tokyo

BANGKOK, 9 April 2024: Thai Airways International added its third direct roundtrip flight on the Bangkok – Tokyo Narita route last week.
Flight TG640 departs Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport at 2210 and arrives at Tokyo Narita International Airport at 0620 plus a day.
Flight TG621 departs Tokyo Narita at 1050 and arrives in Bangkok Suvarnabhumi at 1520.
The airline schedules three flights daily from Narita International Airport to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport.
TG641 departs Narita at 1050 (A330-300 aircraft).
TG643 departs Narita at 1200 (Boeing 777-300ER)
TG 677 departs Narita at 1725 (Boeing 778-300ER)
In addition to the three flights daily on the Tokyo Narita-Bangkok route, the airline also flies the Tokyo Haneda (HND) – Bangkok route twice daily. It gives the airline five daily frequencies between Bangkok and Tokyo.
TG600 departs HND at 1300 (A350-900)
TG682 departs HND at 2245 (A350-900)
With five roundtrip flights daily, the Bangkok-Tokyo route is now a major source of passenger and cargo uploads. The average fare on the Bangkok – Tokyo route is USD620 (roundtrip fare, economy).
Competition is tough, with JAL, ANA, THAI, Thai AirAsia X, and Viva Macau all flying nonstop from Tokyo to Bangkok.