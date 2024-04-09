Oceania Cruises throws in a hotel stay

SINGAPORE, 10 April 2024: Oceania Cruises, known for its culinary and destination-focused cruises, offers a free pre-cruise hotel stay on a range of sailings in late 2024 and 2025.

The offer is on accommodation at the departure port city before joining Oceania Cruises. It’s valid on stays linked to 33 destination sailings exploring Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific and South America. It includes pre-cruise stays at hotels in Brazil, the Canary Islands, Japan, Singapore, Bali, and New Zealand, to name some of the destinations. It applies to cruises ranging from 11-day to 35-day cruises. Reservations should be made between now and 31 May 2024.

Sample voyages with free pre-cruise hotel stay

14 November 2024. Astounding Australasia, Singapore to Auckland: Stay in Singapore before setting sail to Jakarta aboard Regatta. The cruise explores Bali, Papua New Guinea, and Australia. The cruise ends in Auckland, New Zealand.

14 February 2025. Tropics of the Far East, Tokyo to Singapore: Stay in Tokyo before embarking on the ship Riviera to explore Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia. The cruise ends in Singapore. This cruise is fine for Southeast Asian residents as there are plenty of cheap fares to Tokyo, which is the starting point.

22 May, 2025. Africa Navigator, Cape Town to Barcelona: Stay in Cape Town on Boulders Beach before joining Nautica’s African exploration, calling at Namibia, Angola, São Tomé and Principe, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Cape Verde, the Canary Islands, Morocco, and a selection of ports in Spain. The cruise ends in Barcelona.

23 June, 2025. Outback & Island Pearls, Bali to Papeete: Stay in Bali at the beach or hill country before stepping aboard the Regatta to explore. Australia, Vanuatu, Fiji, and Samoa. The cruise ends in Tahiti.