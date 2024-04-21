Firefly switches flights to BKK

PENANG, 22 April 2024: Firefly, a low-cost airline based in Malaysia, announced at the weekend that it will shift its Bangkok flights to Suvarnabhumi from Don Mueang Airport effective 1 May.

All flights to Bangkok will land and take off at Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) from the Penang International Airport (PEN).

Advance timetable information shows the airline will serve Bangkok with daily flights using a Boeing 737-800

Flight FY3620 will depart Penang (PEN) at 2010 and arrive in Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) at 2100.

Flight FY3621 will depart Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) at 2200 and arrive in Penang (PEN) at 0050 (plus a day).

A subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), Firefly launched flights from Penang International Airport (PEN) to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) in Bangkok last November, serving the route initially with five weekly flights and increasing to daily in early 2024 during the peak travel season to Thailand.

Fares on the PEN-DMK route are very competitive. AirAsia schedules 17 flights weekly, and Thai Lion Air offers three weekly flights every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. THAI flies double daily between BKK and PEN and will compete with Firefly effective 1 May.