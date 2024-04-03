Expedia Group names team changes

SINGAPORE, 4 April 2024: Expedia Group reports Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands, will leave Expedia Group effective 1 June 1 after three years leading Expedia’s consumer business and marketing division.

Going forward, Brad Bentley will oversee the consumer business as chief operations officer, and Jochen Koedijk will lead marketing as chief marketing officer, reporting directly to incoming CEO Ariane Gorin.

Jon Gieselman joined Expedia Group as a board member in December 2019 and became Expedia Brands president in May 2021.

Jochen Koedijk has been with Expedia Group for three years, leading the organisation’s full-funnel marketing investments and successfully implementing a data-driven approach to marketing across consumer brands through technology and machine learning science. Additionally, he has spearheaded the development of new marketing channels and has played a pivotal role in overseeing the media buying strategy through Expedia Group’s in-house media organisation.

Brad Bentley, who has been with Expedia Group for a year and a half, spearheaded efforts to streamline the operations of Expedia Group’s B2C business. He will continue as chief operating officer of the consumer business, overseeing B2C strategy and business performance.

