SINGAPORE 2 April 2024: As preparations for ITB Asia 2024 are well underway, Messe Berlin Asia Pacific, the show organiser, welcomes top exhibitors and The Ascott Limited as the Official Partner Hotel.

The three-day event, scheduled from 23 to 25 October 2024, is a powerful platform for professionals in the travel industry, covering key verticals such as Leisure, Corporate Travel, MICE, and Travel Technology. Attendees can expect to connect with destination experts, industry suppliers, top-tier buyers, and thought leaders, all sharing insights and forging valuable connections.

“After a strong year, tourism is on track to return to pre-pandemic levels. The comeback of outbound travel in Asia was the growth driver in 2023. We are thrilled with the momentum building towards our 17th edition. The calibre of exhibitors, the depth of insights shared, and the opportunities for collaboration make ITB Asia the premier event for the travel industry in the APAC region. We’re confident that ITB Asia 2024 will surpass expectations and continue to be the pinnacle of business, networking and innovation”, stated Joyce Wang, Executive Director of Messe Berlin Asia Pacific, organiser of ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia, and Travel Tech Asia.

The optimistic sentiment in the industry is also reflected at ITB Asia’s show floor. Confirmed exhibitors at ITB Asia and MICE Show Asia include global companies showcasing their latest tourism products and innovations, such as Banyan Tree, Brand USA, Business Events Perth, BWH Hotels, Czech Tourism Authority, Eva Airways, Explorer Kenya Tours and Travel, Far East Hospitality, Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg (BER), Frasers Hospitality, Gyeonggi Tourism Organization, Lufthansa City Center, Malta Tourism Authority, Mandai Wildlife Group, Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd, Meliá Hotels International, ONYX Hospitality Group, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, Pattaya Variety, Penang Global Tourism, Premium Travel Mongolia, Sarawak Tourism Board, Sentosa Development Corporation, Seoul Tourism Organization, Singapore Tourism Board, Skyscanner, The Ascott Limited, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Tourism Promotions Board Philippines, Trip.com, Visit Berlin, Visit Finland, Worldwide Hotels Pte Ltd and Wyndham Hotel Asia Pacific.

In partnership with The Ascott Limited as the Official Partner Hotel, attendees can look forward to an insightful Opening Keynote to kickstart the three-day conference programme. Attendees can also expect an evening of networking with fellow industry players at their Official Evening Function.

Travel Tech Asia is the most important travel technology marketplace. Taking place parallel with the 3-in-1 show, the event will feature leading brands and startups, including Korea Tourism Organization, SiteMinder, Smartryde, STAAH, SUNRATE, and TBO Holidays, among others, unveiling the latest technologies and emerging trends shaping the future of travel.

ITB Asia’s Buyer Elite Programme, in partnership with esteemed organisations such as American Express, Association of the Indonesian Tours & Travel Agencies (ASITA), ASTINDO, EVINTRA, Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (MATTA), Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA), Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), United Federation of Travel Agents Association (UFTAA), and Vietnam Society of Travel Agents (VISTA), facilitates meaningful collaborations between service providers and global buyers, ensuring mutually beneficial partnerships.

For exhibitors, the Early Bird Rate for booth space registration ends in just two days. Exhibitors may register before 31 March 2024 at www.itb-asia.com/exhibiting to secure a space.

Trade visitors are invited to join the event with an all-access pass, granting entry to all three shows—ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia, and Travel Tech Asia. They can take advantage of the Early Bird rate available until 22 September 2024 by registering at www.itb-asia.com/visit-register.