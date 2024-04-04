Etihad flies to four US cities

ABU DHABI, 5 April 22024: Etihad Airways touched down for the first time in Boston on Sunday, 31 March, marking the introduction of direct services between Abu Dhabi and the US east coast city.

The new direct flights operate four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The aircraft is configured with 28 Business Studios and 262 Economy Smart seats, which feature the latest entertainment systems, in-seat power, and in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity.

“We are thrilled to inaugurate flights to Boston, further extending our reach across the US and enhancing connectivity for travellers,” said Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves.

“This new route not only brings the allure of Abu Dhabi and Dubai to the American Northeast but also signifies our commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences and fostering global connections.

“The new route is timed to offer convenient links to our growing network for corporate business travellers and leisure guests connecting to destinations across the Middle East and our 11 routes across India.”

“Massport is pleased to welcome Etihad Airways to Boston Logan International Airport with their new flight to Abu Dhabi,” said Massport Interim CEO and Aviation Director Ed Freni. “This route provides a key connection between Boston and the UAE, and New Englanders now have even more options when planning a trip to the Middle East and beyond.”

Boston is Etihad’s fourth US destination, joining Chicago, New York, and Washington. The airline also flies to Toronto, Canada. It partners with JetBlue to offer connections to US and Canadian cities from Etihad’s five North American gateway destinations.