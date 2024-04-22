Ethiopian adds Warsaw flights

SINGAPORE, 23 April 2024: Ethiopian Airlines will launch four weekly weekly flights from its home base of Addis Ababa to Warsaw, Poland via Athens.

Flights will start on 16 June 2024, expanding the airline’s European destinations to 24.

Flight ET764 from Addis Ababa to Warsaw via Athens will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Flight ET765 from Warsaw to Addis Ababa via Athens will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew commented: “We are truly excited to grow our presence in the European market further with yet another new destination. This development is in harmony with our strategic intent to bridge Africa with the globe while fostering commerce and tourism within the continent.”

Ethiopian Airlines offers flights with seamless connections to more than 135 destinations. As the airline celebrates its 78th anniversary this year, the addition of Warsaw to the airline’s network further solidifies its position as a key player in the African aviation market.