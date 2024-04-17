DUBAI UAE, 18 April 2024: Emirates has announced changes in its commercial teams across Europe, Africa, and East Asia in line with the airline’s strong growth trajectory.

The new rotations will position emerging UAE national talent in some of Emirates’ key markets, helping the airline achieve its short-, medium and long-term goals by navigating various challenges and opportunities.

Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said: “We take pride in developing exceptional Emirati talent within our workforce and are committed to supporting their career progression and advancing their leadership capabilities. Six prospective leaders will be well-positioned through the new rotation to capitalise on opportunities and overcome industry challenges in their respective markets. I’m confident that our newly appointed managers will gain new experiences and use their existing knowledge and skills to support our current and future strategies as we continue to expand our global operations.”

Emirates’ commercial team members assume new roles

Mohammed Alqassim: previously Country Manager in Cyprus, has become Country Manager Cambodia;

previously Country Manager in Cyprus, has become Country Manager Cambodia; Ahmad Tamim: previously Country Manager in Ivory Coast, has become Country Manager in Cyprus;

previously Country Manager in Ivory Coast, has become Country Manager in Cyprus; Adnan Almarzooqi: previously Commercial Support Manager South Africa, has become Country Manager Ivory Coast;

previously Commercial Support Manager South Africa, has become Country Manager Ivory Coast; Mohamed Taher: previously Commercial Support Manager Egypt, has become Manager Uganda;

previously Commercial Support Manager Egypt, has become Manager Uganda; Sultan Alriyami: previously Manager of Taiwan, has become Area Manager in Hong Kong

previously Manager of Taiwan, has become Area Manager in Hong Kong Nasser Bahlooq: previously Area Manager Hong Kong, has become Manager Taiwan.

Through its commercial outstation program, Emirates strategically cultivates opportunities for UAE Nationals to expand their skill sets and expertise across various roles. The programme also aims to support the professional growth of the airline’s Emirati workforce while also enabling them to build meaningful and long-term connections with business partners and stakeholders across its network.

